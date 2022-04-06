Humane Society seeing more stray and abandoned rabbits

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford are seeing an increase in the number of abandoned rabbits.

Six stray rabbits were found outside the Kitchener Waterloo Animal Centre on Monday morning.

The agency believes they were left there sometime overnight and were loose on the property when staff members arrived for work.

The Humane Society is now caring for 18 rabbits at their Kitchener and Stratford centres, as well as foster homes.

"We've had an increasing number of requests for rabbit surrenders over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 34 rabbits on our waiting list at the moment," said Amanda Hawkins, the senior manager of animal care, in a press release. "Abandoning an animal is not only extremely dangerous for their health and well-being but can also be deemed an offence under provincial legislation. We are here to support our communities and are trying to bring rabbits in as fast as we have space and foster homes to assist us."

One of the rabbits at the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford. (Apr. 6, 2022)

The agency said it's hoping to find the animals new homes soon, and they currently have five available for adoption on their website.

The Humane Society also identified their immediate needs for the rabbits. Besides foster homes, they are requesting donations to cover medical costs for the rabbits, food (such as fresh greens, timothy and alfalfa hay), chew toys and gift cards for other essential items.

They also want to remind the public that abandoning an animal is an offence under the Provincial Animal Welfare Service (PAWS) Act. Anyone with information on the abandoned rabbits found at the humane society is asked to contact the PAWS team at 1-833-9ANIMAL.