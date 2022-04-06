Humane Society seeing more stray and abandoned rabbits

One of the rabbits receiving care from the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford. (Apr. 6, 2022) One of the rabbits receiving care from the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford. (Apr. 6, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver