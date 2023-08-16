Humane societies busy as many have to 'choose between feeding their family or feeding their pet'

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) says it is “constantly functioning in crisis mode” as the animal rescue faces several hurdles.

On Wednesday, HSKWSP said between its two facilities, there are 345 animals currently in its care, kennels are constantly full and there is a waiting list of 139 pets needing help.

“Shelters across North America are at breaking points and have been for a while,” Calla James, director of community engagement and outreach said in a news release.

“We are short-staffed, adoptions have slowed despite reducing adoption fees, donation sizes have decreased, demand for outreach programs has skyrocketed, demand for low-cost veterinary services has skyrocketed, there’s a high volume of animals coming into our centres, and call volumes for surrendering have significantly increased.”

They’ve had more than 340 surrendered animals so far in 2023 and more than 1,000 stray pets.

A litter of seven kittens are up for adoption at the KW Humane Society as of August 17, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)James said the higher cost of living is likely partly to blame.

“People are looking to choose between feeding their family or feeding their pets or paying a medical bill for their pet or affording rent,” James said in an interview on Thursday.

The humane society said staff are also receiving a high volume of calls from pet owners needing help.

James is asking the community to help if they can, but they’re also asking for compassion during this busy time.

“Staff are being yelled at and we're just asking people for patience and kindness as we try to help you as fast as possible,” James said. “Callers are increasingly angry, and the staff is burnt out.”

Staff are encouraging the community to check out their website if you’re looking to help.

KITTEN FINDS A HOME

Terri Carter hangs out with her new kitten on August 17, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)Terri Carter, a Kitchener resident, is taking home a new kitten from the KW Humane Society, that was part of a litter of eight.

“I would take them all home if I could. This one definitely stood out,” Carter said.

Smudge was his original name but Carter renamed the two-month-old grey kitten Sasha.

“He's friendly. He likes to play which is nice,” Carter said.

Carter said her family has rescued about 20 animals so far and is excited to add Sasha to that list.

GUELPH HUMANE SOCIETY

A dog up for adoption at the Guelph Humane Society on August 17, 2023. (CTV News/Dave Pettitt)Staff in Guelph said they’ve been seeing more animals come in, especially over the last few months.

“So that's why we're reaching out for some additional volunteer support,” said Lisa Veit, the executive director of the Guelph Humane Society.

They currently have about 200 animals in their care with about 80 in foster homes, but they could always use more foster volunteers.

Their waitlist is also filling up fast.

“Being at capacity, we need to manage a waitlist secondary to having animals coming into care,” Veit said.

More information on how to help in Guelph can be found here. https://guelphhumane.ca/

ISSUE ALSO IMPACTING RURAL AREA

Purrfect Companions has several kittens ready for adoption. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News Kitchener)

Earlier this month, staff at Purrfect Companions, a cat shelter in Delhi, Ont., called this the busiest kitten season they have experienced in years.

“We have over 540 cats in care. They’re not all at the shelter, we have about 60 foster homes, so most of them are there,” Brenda Cameron, the founder and president of Purrfect Companions, said.

The cat shelter said it also has a waitlist of close to 200 cats waiting to come to the shelter.

Cameron said they’re getting cats or kittens dropped off almost everyday, even though they’re at capacity. She said it’s typically busy during kitten season, but not this busy.

CAMBRIDGE HUMANE SOCIETY NEARS CAPACITY

Over at the Cambridge Humane Society, staff said the facility is also reaching its intended capacity.

Michelle Gellatly, executive director of the Cambridge & District Humane Society, said there is currently around 75 animals on a wait list to admit into the shelter.

The humane society said it has 13 dogs and nine cats available for adoption.

Gellatly said the animals are staying in the shelter for longer, which means the expenses needed to care for them is increasing.

“We are asking people to adopt one of our animals to change their lives and open up a space for another animal in need,” Gellatly said.

More information on the animlas available for adoption can be found by clicking here.