Human remains found in Guelph park, say police

Guelph police say human remains were found in Preservation Park on Thursday afternoon.

They were discovered in a green space near Edinburgh Road and Gordon Street.

"At this point we don't have an identity for the person," said Scott Tracey, the media relations coordinator for Guelph police. "We're not in a position at this point to comment on the cause or manner of death."

On Friday, police tape was still blocking the entrance while cruisers were parked nearby.

Guelph police outside Preservation Park on Feb. 2, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

"There's nothing to suggest that there's any kind of ongoing threat to the community or to the residents in the immediate area. We understand, obviously, it's quite concerning to see this, essentially, playing out in your backyard as some of these [neighbours] are," Tracey added.

No further details have been released at this time.