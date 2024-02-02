KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Human remains found in Guelph park, say police

    A Guelph police cruiser outside Preservation Park on Feb. 2, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) A Guelph police cruiser outside Preservation Park on Feb. 2, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Guelph police say human remains were found in Preservation Park on Thursday afternoon.

    They were discovered in a green space near Edinburgh Road and Gordon Street.

    "At this point we don't have an identity for the person," said Scott Tracey, the media relations coordinator for Guelph police. "We're not in a position at this point to comment on the cause or manner of death."

    On Friday, police tape was still blocking the entrance while cruisers were parked nearby.

    Guelph police outside Preservation Park on Feb. 2, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    "There's nothing to suggest that there's any kind of ongoing threat to the community or to the residents in the immediate area. We understand, obviously, it's quite concerning to see this, essentially, playing out in your backyard as some of these [neighbours] are," Tracey added. 

    No further details have been released at this time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING U.S. strikes hit more than 85 militia targets in Iraq

    The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias Friday, in the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend, officials told The Associated Press.

    NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News