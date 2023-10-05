How to stay safe over Thanksgiving long weekend: Public health officers tips

With respiratory viruses surging and circulating, there are steps you can take to stay safe and healthy this Thanksgiving long weekend.

Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, the associate medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health sat down with CTV’s Leighanne Evans to talk about what the community should keep top of mind while celebrating with loved ones.

VACCINES

The fall season often is when people start thinking about getting up to date on their vaccines. Dr. Tenenbaum said the fall is a reminder that the risk can be higher for some illnesses.

“That means getting your flu shots if you're aged six months and above, getting your COVID shot if you're aged six months and above. And for those who are eligible under the provincial program that is going to be coming this fall, that may even mean getting your RSV shot,” he said.

Dr. Tenebaum said COVID-19 and flu shots are broadly available vaccines and public health is working to provide them across the community in clinics, hospitals, primary care offices and long-term care homes.

For more information about the available vaccines and to book one, visit their website.

LARGE GATHERINGS

Dr. Tenenbaum stressed he’s not advising people avoid in-person gatherings but still be cautious if you can.

“It's just worth being mindful of the settings you're going to be in and how you want to apply measures to reduce the risk to yourself or those around you in those settings,” he said.

He said if you’re going to be around others who are at a higher risk for COVID or flu-related illnesses, than you might want to consider wearing a mask.

“If you're not feeling quite well, it's important that you stay home and not go to an event to avoid being there and spreading an infection on to others around you,” Dr. Tenenbaum said.

RAPID TESTS

If you’re not feeling well, Dr. Tenenbaum suggested you take a rapid test, especially if you’re going to be near someone who is in the higher risk groups for COVID-19. For people who aren’t high risk, it isn’t necessary but you could still do it, he said.

TRENDS FOR RESPIRATORY VIRUSES

It’s been an early season for COVID-19, according to Dr. Tenenbaum.

“We have seen an increase in our wastewater signal over the month of September. Perhaps tapering off a little bit right now but it is still quite high. And so COVID is certainly present in the community.”

He said that is why it is important to be thoughtful about the measures available like masking, vaccines and staying home if you’re not feeling well.