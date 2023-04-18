How to file your taxes if CRA strikes: Advice from an expert

For many, the timing couldn’t be worse.

With just two weeks to go until the tax deadline, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees are set to walk off the job if a deal with the government isn’t reached by 9 p.m. Tuesday.

They’re among some 155,000 public service workers ready to hit the picket lines in a push for better pay and flexibility around remote work.

“It could mean that many people are left in limbo with their financial situation, never mind those who are waiting for a tax return,” Laurie Campbell, VP of client solutions and client financial wellness and Bromwich+Smith, said.

HOW WILL A CRA STRIKE AFFECT TAXES?

The CRA said access to online services will remain available during a strike, but call centre wait times could increase and so could delays for processing income tax and benefit returns – particularly those filed by paper.

A licensed insolvency trustee suggests filing online, but if you need to use mail, be sure to keep copies of everything.

“Get it in the mail with the proper postage and hope for the best, but my guess [is] it will be one of those ones sitting in a pile for a long period of time if we’re seeing a strike,” Campbell said.

A staggering increase in the number of people dealing with high debt levels is adding to the urgency this year.

Campbell said between February 2022 and February 2023 insolvencies across the country increased by 24 per cent.

She said strike or no strike, it’s important everyone files their taxes to avoid any penalties.

“That interest and penalties can really add up, especially if you have debt that you owe to CRA,” Campbell said. “Don’t fool yourself into thinking that there will be any forgiveness.”