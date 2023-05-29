House hit with gunfire in Brantford, shell casings found: police

Brantford police are looking into reports of shots fired after a home was allegedly hit with gunfire.

Officers were called to the area of Stauffer Road and Tarrison Street around 2 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a house on Stauffer was hit by gunfire and shell casings were found.

No injuries have been reported.

A vehicle was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Police are asking people in the neighbourhood to check their surveillance footage between 1:45 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with information can speak with officers who will be in the area throughout the morning, or contact Brantford Police Service.

In March, a man was hit by a bullet while working on Macklin Street, roughly a block away from Stauffer Street.

Police don’t believe the two incidents are related and say a 21-year-old Brantford man is facing charges for the Macklin Street shooting.