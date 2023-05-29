House hit with gunfire in Brantford, shell casings found: police

Police on the scene after gunfire reported hit a home in Brantford. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) (May 29, 2023) Police on the scene after gunfire reported hit a home in Brantford. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) (May 29, 2023)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OBITUARY

OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote has died

Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver