House a ‘total write off’ following massive fire: Guelph officials

Guelph officials are calling a house a “total write off” after a large fire engulfed the entire structure.

Emergency crews arrived around 9:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 39 near Silvercreek Parkway to find what they believe to be a farm house fully engulfed.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

There are no fire hydrants around the area, so firefighters from Guelph Eramosa and Centre Wellington were called in for tanker support.

A fire branch investigator was on scene Saturday to determine the cause. The incident is under investigation.