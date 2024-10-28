Home invasion investigation in Guelph

The Guelph Police Service is continuing to investigate after several males reportedly carrying firearms broke into a south-end home and stole a car early Saturday.

Police said it happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. at a home located near the intersection of Dominion Drive and Hall Avenue in Guelph.

According to police, a group of people with firearms broke into the home, confronted the homeowners and stole a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in Hamilton. Police believe it was a targeted incident and said there are no concerns for public safety.