KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Home invasion investigation in Guelph

    An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV Kitchener) An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    The Guelph Police Service is continuing to investigate after several males reportedly carrying firearms broke into a south-end home and stole a car early Saturday.

    Police said it happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. at a home located near the intersection of Dominion Drive and Hall Avenue in Guelph.

    According to police, a group of people with firearms broke into the home, confronted the homeowners and stole a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

    The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in Hamilton. Police believe it was a targeted incident and said there are no concerns for public safety.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News