With the holidays falling on a weekday, changes have been made to waste and recycling collection in Waterloo Region.

Since there will be no service on December 25 and January 1 collection will be delayed by one day.

If your collection day is:

Monday, then pickup will happen on Monday

Tuesday, then pickup will happen on Tuesday

Wednesday, then pickup will happen on Thursday

Thursday, then pickup will happen on Friday

Friday, then pickup will happen on Saturday

These changes will be in effect between December 23 and January 4.

In addition, the region has announced double garbage days for these two weeks. That means homeowners can put twice the normal amount of garbage bags out to the curb. Double garbage days for residents in Kitchener and the townships will be the weeks of December 23 and January 6, while those living in Cambridge and Waterloo will have their double garbage days the weeks of December 30 and January 13.

Wondering what to do with all that wrapping paper? This is the first year it can be recycled. The region says plain wrapping paper, gift bags and greeting cards can be put into the paper recycling box. Ribbons and bows must be thrown in the trash, along with plastic, foil and glitter wrapping paper, gift bags and greeting cards.

Christmas tree collection will also take place on regular waste collection days during the weeks of January 6 and January 17.

As for residential drop-off sites, they’ll be closed on December 25, December 26 and January 1.