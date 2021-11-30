Hold and secure ended at Kitchener Collegiate Institute

KITCHENER -

A Kitchener high school was put in a "brief" hold and secure Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., the Waterloo Regional Police Service tweeted that the hold and secure had been lifted from Kitchener Collegiate Institute.

They added that their investigation is ongoing but there was no threat to public safety.

Police provided no other details on what prompted the hold and secure, saying more details would be provided when available.