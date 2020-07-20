Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
Highways slow to a halt due to truck fire
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 9:14PM EDT
Traffic slowed to a halt on Monday night due to a truck on fire on Highway 401
KITCHENER -- Highway 6 slowed to a halt on Monday evening after a truck caught on fire.
Highway 401 was closed for about an hour while crews worked to extinguish the blaze and get the truck off the roadway.
The incident meant a long wait for anyone travelling into the GTA.