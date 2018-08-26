

Brant County OPP and Burlington OPP were investigating a multiple vehicle collision on Highway 403.

It happened on Aug. 26 in the afternoon, causing lane closures.

The eastbound lanes between Garden Avenue and Highway 52 in Brant County were closed.

Westbound, the 403 was down to one lane.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, which would experience delays for several hours.

Highway 403 was re-opened as of 4:36 p.m.

It is not clear whether injuries were sustained or how the crash happened.