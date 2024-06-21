High school in Guelph, elementary school in Centre Wellington approved

Two new schools will be coming to Wellington County.

The Upper Grand District School Board announced Thursday they are proceeding with their South Guelph Secondary School and Centre Wellington Elementary School projects.

Both projects were given the stamp of approval, as well as additional funding, from the Ministry of Education.

While the building permit has been approved for the Centre Wellington project, the school board says it's still working to obtain one in Guelph.

However, the board expects the elementary school to be open for the 2025/2026 school year and the high school to be open in September of 2026.

The board has not specified specific addresses or locations for either project.