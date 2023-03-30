High-risk offender arrested in Waterloo: police

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) say high-risk offender Scott McLeod, 55, from Waterloo has been arrested.

On Friday night, police said McLeod was arrested in Waterloo with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police.

According to a news release from police, McLeod is considered a high-risk offender with respect to intimate partner violence.

Earlier this week, police said McLeod was unlawfully at large and is believed to be in the Region of Waterloo.