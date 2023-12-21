Here's what's open and closed in Waterloo Region over Christmas holiday
TRANSIT
Grand River Transit will operate on a modified schedule from Dec. 25 to Jan. 7
WASTE COLLECTION
There will be no curbside waste collection in Waterloo Region on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
During these two weeks, your collection day moves by one day:
- Monday collected on Tuesday
- Tuesday collected on Wednesday
- Wednesday collected on Thursday
- Thursday collected on Friday
- Friday collected on Saturday
Natural Christmas trees will be accepted curbside as part of regular collection from Jan. 2 to Jan. 12.
GOVERNMENT OFFICES
Region of Waterloo administrative offices and Kitchener City Hall will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, but open regular hours the rest of the holiday week.
Cambridge City Hall and Waterloo City Hall will be closed Dec. 22 starting at 12 p.m. through Jan. 1.
SHOPPING
Cambridge Farmers’ Market
- Open: Dec. 23, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Closed: Dec. 30
Kitchener Market
- Open: Dec. 23, Dec. 30, Jan. 6
- Closed: Dec. 24 to Dec. 29 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 5
Fairview Park Mall
- Open: Dec. 24 (until 5 p.m.), Dec. 26 (8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.), Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 (9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.), Dec. 31 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Closed: Dec. 25, Jan. 1
Conestoga Mall
- Open: Dec. 24 (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Dec. 26 (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Dec. 31 (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Closed: Dec. 25, Jan. 1
ALCOHOL
LCBO stores and Beer Stores will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Stores will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Select stores will be open on Boxing Day. Check store hours ahead of time before heading out.
Wine Rack stores will be closed Christmas Day but open Boxing Day and New Years Day. Wine Rack locations in grocery stores will be following the stores' hours of operation.
REC CENTRES
Kitchener
All city-run pools will be closed from Dec. 24 to 26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Lyle Hallman Pool at Grand River Recreation Complex will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 21 for maintenance.
All Kitchener community centres are closed from Dec. 24 to 26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Most community centres will be open regular or modified hours from Dec. 27 to 30, except for Downtown Community Centre, which will be closed from Dec. 27 to 30 for maintenance.
On Dec. 24, The Aud and most community arenas will be closed. Activa Sportsplex, along with the Lyle S. Hallman Foundation walking track, will be open until 11 a.m.
On Dec. 25 and 26, The Aud and all community arenas will be closed. They will reopen for scheduled rentals on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
On Dec. 31, The Aud and most community arenas will be closed. Activa Sportsplex, along with the Lyle S. Hallman Foundation walking track, will be open until 11 a.m.
On Jan. 1, The Aud and community arenas will be closed. They will reopen for rentals on Jan. 2.
Cambridge
John Dolson Centre
- Open: Dec. 23, Dec. 27 to Dec. 30
- Closed: Dec. 24, Dec. 31-Jan. 1
W.G. Johnson Centre
- Open: Dec. 23, Dec. 24 (until 12 p.m.), Dec. 27 to Dec. 30
- Closed: Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Dec. 31, Jan. 1
Ted Wake Centre
- Open: Dec. 27 to Dec. 29
- Closed: Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 1
Allan Reuter Centre
- Closed from Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. to Jan. 1
Cambridge arenas
- Open: Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 (until 12 p.m.)
- Closed: Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 1
Waterloo
Information on Waterloo facility closures can be found here.
ARTS AND CULTURE
The Cambridge Centre for the Arts will close Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. through Jan. 1
Schneider Haus and Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum are closed Dec. 24 to Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.
LIBRARIES
Cambridge Idea Exchange
- Open: Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, Dec. 31 (until 4:30 p.m.)
- Closed: Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, Jan. 1
Region of Waterloo libraries
- Open: Dec. 24, Dec. 27 to Dec. 31
- Closed: Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 1
Kitchener Public Library
- Open: Dec. 28 to Dec. 30
- Closed: Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, Dec. 31, Jan. 1
Waterloo Public Library
- Open: Dec. Dec. 27 to Dec. 30
- Closed: Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, Dec. 31, Jan. 1
