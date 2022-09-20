Here’s what’s happening during Oktoberfest this year

Billed as Canada’s biggest Bavarian festival, Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest returns later this month.

From Sept. 23 to Oct. 15, festival-goers can don their dirndls and lederhosen, raise a stein, polka around and enjoy a variety of Bavarian eats from local German clubs and restaurants.

Here are some of this year’s Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest events:

HARVEST DINNER WITH CHEF D

Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at Kitchener Market

The night will kick off with a keg tapping and entertainment followed by a five-course dining experience catered by Chef D at 7 p.m. For the dinner, Chef D will prepare the meal from locally sourced ingredients to celebrate the harvest season. The menu includes soup, salad, a main dish, cheese plate and dessert. The dinner costs $75 per person.

BAVARIAN FEAST

Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Bingemans

Attendees can indulge in traditional Oktoberfest food at Bingemans Bavarian Feast. Chefs will be presenting German food staples including authentic German schnitzel, sausage, sauerkraut, spaetzle and craft beer. Attendees will also be able to enjoy exclusive entertainment and express access to the main festivities in the Oktoberfest Kool Haus.

THE TONIC BAND WITH THE GOLDEN KEYS AND KOOL HAUS DJS

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Bingemans

A double header of show bands will play throughout the night including the Tonic Band, along with the Golden Keys and Bingemans Kool Haus DJs.

WILLKOMMEN PLATZ

Oct. 6 to Oct. 9

Downtown Kitchener will transform its streets into a bustling Bavarian village. Oktoberfest participants can enjoy a stein in one of the biergartens, savour authentic German cuisine from local vendors, shop from the market and enjoy live performances right in Kitchener’s downtown core. The 2022 official keg tapping will take place at noon on Oct. 7 and will be carried live on CTV Kitchener’s website.

KIDTOBERFEST

Oct. 7 to Oct. 9 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at THEMUSEUM

Children aged 3-10 can participate in Kidtoberfest which will feature traditional music and dancing, curriculum-based learning stations and activities created in partnership with various local arts organizations.

THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

Oct. 10 at 8 a.m.

Onlookers can gather on the sidewalks for an annual tradition, the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade will be broadcast on CTV Kitchener from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN TANZ

Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Alpine Club

Habsburg Haus, hosted at the Alpine Club, is an authentic Oktoberfest experience. Organizers say So You Think You Can Tanz is a friendly competition which started out as a way to showcase dance groups from local German clubs and turned out to be one of the busiest nights on the festival.

A full list of Oktoberfest events is available online.