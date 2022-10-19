Here are the Santa Claus parades in Waterloo region and surrounding area

Santa Claus is stopping by a number of parades in Waterloo region as cities begin to return to traditional Santa Clause Parades.

The last two years saw altered versions of the Santa Claus parade in most cities, with some offering drive-through parade options and others reverse parade events.

Across the Region of Waterloo and surrounding areas there are several parades scheduled ahead of the holidays.

Here is a list of the region’s Santa Claus parade routes.

KITCHENER-WATERLOO

The City of Kitchener will be holding their Santa Claus parade on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

The Lions Club of Kitchener announced Wednesday that the parade will be making its return to the streets of Kitchener and Waterloo in its original format.

“The 2022 parade will have a lot of festive floats, bands and entertainers – we can’t wait to see everyone,” Lions Club member Jack Bishop said in a media release.

GUELPH

The Guelph Santa Claus parade is set for Nov. 20. The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The parade will start at Powell and Norfolk Street, and proceed into Downtown Guelph, turning at Quebec Street and continuing down Wyndham Street.

The parade will end near Carden Street.

Ahead of the parade, the Santa Run will run through the route of the parade. All proceeds raised form the race will go towards Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph.

CAMBRIDGE

The 2022 Cambridge Santa Claus Parade will take place on Nov. 19.

The parade will move onto Hespeler Road from Dunbar Road at 6:00 p.m. It will turn off Hespeler Road at Langs Drive.

Road closures will be in effect from 4:30 pm for about three hours, according to the parade’s information.

Police and security personnel will be controlling traffic, including exiting parking lots along Hespeler Road. Please be cautious and listen to their instruction.

A counter of when the parade will begin can be found online.

HESPELER

The 42nd annual Hespeler Santa Claus Parade will return on Dec. 3.

The parade is set for noon.

BRANTFORD

The City of Brantford’s Santa Claus parade will be retuning on Nov. 26.

The parade theme this year is “Making Spirits Bright” which aims to spread holiday cheer and bring the community together again to celebrate after two years without a parade.

This year’s parade will not be hosted by JCI Brantford Santa Claus Parade but by the city.

“When the city learned that the JCI’s did not have the capacity to independently operate the parade as they have in the past, the city immediately took action to see what we could do to make it happen,” said Brian Hutchings, chief administrative officer, City of Brantford in a news release. “This is a beloved tradition in our community and we are one of the few cities that offer an evening parade. I am so proud of all the city staff across multiple departments who came together so quickly and are committed to putting on a fantastic Santa Claus Parade in Brantford this year.”

ELORA

One of the later Santa Claus parades in the region will be in Elora, where the parade is set for the evening of Nov. 26.

The Elora Lions are hosting the parade and say it will start at 6:15 p.m.

The parade route commences at the corner of Sophia and Geddes Street. It travels south on Geddes, veering to the right onto Metcalfe street towards the traffic lights at Mill and Metcalfe. The Parade makes a left turn onto Mill Street East and ends just past Bissell Park.

FERGUS

If you missed the previous parades, one of the later Santa Claus Parade in the region will be held in Fergus on Dec. 3.

The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Parade goers can catch the action as the floats and marching bands loop from the A.O. Smith parking lot to Maple Street, across to Andrew Street West and down to St. David Street. The parade will then loop back onto Hill Street West and into the A.O. Smith parking lot.

AYR

The Ayr Santa Claus Parade, presented by the Ayr-North Dumfries Lions Club, takes place Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. in downtown Ayr.

“Like many other towns, it will be our first parade since 2019. We'll have live bands, floats and much more. After the parade, kids can visit with Santa Claus in the pavilion in Centennial Park,” a member of the Ayr-North Dumfries Lions Club told CTV News.

ROCKWOOD

The annual Rockwood Christmas Parade will take place on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

The parade line up will begin at 6 p.m. in the IGA Food Store area.

NEW HAMBURG

The New Hamburg Santa Claus Parade is set for Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Set up and position allotment will begin at 5 p.m.

“Floats and participants should arrive by the North entrance to Norm Hill Park by the Legion entrance. Proceed along the track to your designated position,” the New Hamburg Board and Trade said. “Start of the parade will be from the South entrance of Norm Hill Park.”

GEORGETOWN

The 92nd Santa Claus Parade will return to the streets of Georgetown on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

“The Lions Club are pleased to announce that our 2022 annual parade will take place on Nov. 19. The parade will follow our tried and true route travelling along Guelph St. to Mill Street then Charles to the Georgetown Fairgrounds,” the event posted by the Georgetown Lions Club says.

The group is encouraging visitors to come to view the parade along the five-kilometre route, but are asking those attending to keep social distancing in mind.