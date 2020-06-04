WATERLOO -- The City of Waterloo has launched an online map showing businesses that are reopening and how they’re operating with COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials say the new Open Retail Map provides a common space for consumers to see who is open during the pandemic and how to access the services.

“With businesses facing reduced operations as a result of physical distancing measures, we know this isn’t a one size fits all situation,” said Justin McFadden, director of economic development for the City of Waterloo in a Wednesday news release.

Business owners that want their businesses added or want their status updated can complete an online form.

This map comes after Kitchener and Waterloo launched another map back in April that highlighted restaurants offering curbside pickup and takeout options.

A City of Waterloo COVID-19 business response page is also available with programs and support available during the pandemic.