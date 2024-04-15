KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Heavy vehicles restricted on Freeport Bridge

    The Freeport Bridge is pictured in 2018. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) The Freeport Bridge is pictured in 2018. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Heavy vehicles, like fire trucks and Grand River Transit (GRT) buses, will not be allowed on Kitchener’s Freeport Bridge until bridge rehabilitation work is complete.

    The ban on heavy vehicles starts Tuesday.

    The Region of Waterloo calls it a precautionary measure for bridge rehabilitation work that is set to start in 2025.

    A detailed structural evaluation was done using computer software to model the effects of different vehicles and loads.

    “The modelling for the Freeport Bridge showed that current heavy traffic loads may be causing tensile stresses in the concrete arches that were not designed to withstand these loads on a repetitive and long-term basis,” the region said in a news release.

    The region believes restricting heavier vehicles will help maintain the integrity of the bridge.

    Crews will be installing monitoring equipment and performing live load testing to determine the next steps.

    “We have contacted businesses, emergency services, and community organizations that will be most affected by this restriction,” Matthew Davis, director of transportation services, said in the release.

    Other heavy vehicles that will be restricted include waste collection trucks and other heavy vehicles like fully loaded tractor-trailers, dump trucks and concrete trucks. The region said there are three school buses that usually take the Freeport Bridge but those buses will be taking alternate routes.

    Vehicles that will still be allowed on the bridge include ambulances, MobilityPLUS vehicles, pickup trucks and light-duty delivery trucks.

    The region said there is no timeline for when the rehabilitation work on the bridge will be complete.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

    A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

    Donald Trump hush money trial, explained

    All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News