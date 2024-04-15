Heavy vehicles restricted on Freeport Bridge
Heavy vehicles, like fire trucks and Grand River Transit (GRT) buses, will not be allowed on Kitchener’s Freeport Bridge until bridge rehabilitation work is complete.
The ban on heavy vehicles starts Tuesday.
The Region of Waterloo calls it a precautionary measure for bridge rehabilitation work that is set to start in 2025.
A detailed structural evaluation was done using computer software to model the effects of different vehicles and loads.
“The modelling for the Freeport Bridge showed that current heavy traffic loads may be causing tensile stresses in the concrete arches that were not designed to withstand these loads on a repetitive and long-term basis,” the region said in a news release.
The region believes restricting heavier vehicles will help maintain the integrity of the bridge.
Crews will be installing monitoring equipment and performing live load testing to determine the next steps.
“We have contacted businesses, emergency services, and community organizations that will be most affected by this restriction,” Matthew Davis, director of transportation services, said in the release.
Other heavy vehicles that will be restricted include waste collection trucks and other heavy vehicles like fully loaded tractor-trailers, dump trucks and concrete trucks. The region said there are three school buses that usually take the Freeport Bridge but those buses will be taking alternate routes.
Vehicles that will still be allowed on the bridge include ambulances, MobilityPLUS vehicles, pickup trucks and light-duty delivery trucks.
The region said there is no timeline for when the rehabilitation work on the bridge will be complete.
