Health minister visits Kitchener to promote new health-care programs

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones speaks in Kitchener on July 24. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener) Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones speaks in Kitchener on July 24. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver