Health Canada warns unauthorized sexual enhancement products sold in Kitchener may pose serious health risks

Health Canada is issuing a warning after seizing unauthorized sexual enhancement products in Kitchener.

Several products were taken off the shelves from Bill’s Super Variety on Bleams Road in Kitchener.

The products are labelled to contain, or have been tested and found to contain, dangerous ingredients and may pose serious health risks.

Health Canada is advising people to stop using the products and consult a health care professional if you have used them.

These are the products that were seized:

