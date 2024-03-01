KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Health Canada warns unauthorized sexual enhancement products sold in Kitchener may pose serious health risks

    These are some of the products seized. (Source: Health Canada) These are some of the products seized. (Source: Health Canada)
    Share

    Health Canada is issuing a warning after seizing unauthorized sexual enhancement products in Kitchener.

    Several products were taken off the shelves from Bill’s Super Variety on Bleams Road in Kitchener.

    The products are labelled to contain, or have been tested and found to contain, dangerous ingredients and may pose serious health risks.

    Health Canada is advising people to stop using the products and consult a health care professional if you have used them.

    These are the products that were seized:

    The latest updates will be posted on the Health Canada website

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada

    The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News