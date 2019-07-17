

CTV Kitchener





One person is dead and another seriously injured after a head-on crash on Highway 6 on Wednesday.

Police confirm that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened outside Freelton near the 12th Concession at around 6 p.m.

Lanes in both directions were closed while police investigated.

Ornge air ambulance confirmed that they were called to the scene.

They were initially called for a female who was vital signs absent. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Another occupant of the car, a man, was trapped and seriously injured.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash or whether any other vehicles were involved.

