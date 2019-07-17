Featured
Head-on crash on Hwy. 6 near Puslinch leaves 1 dead
The aftermath of a fatal head-on crash on Hwy. 6. (@ACollinsPhoto / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:36PM EDT
One person is dead and another seriously injured after a head-on crash on Highway 6 on Wednesday.
Police confirm that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened outside Freelton near the 12th Concession at around 6 p.m.
Lanes in both directions were closed while police investigated.
Ornge air ambulance confirmed that they were called to the scene.
They were initially called for a female who was vital signs absent. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Another occupant of the car, a man, was trapped and seriously injured.
It’s not yet known what caused the crash or whether any other vehicles were involved.
More to come…