'He was left there to die': Cat tied up in multiple bags and abandoned in Paris
A cat is on the mend after he was tied up in multiple bags and left on an embankment near Paris.
Hillside Kennels Animal Control put a post on Facebook on April 22.
They said the cat was found after a man named Matt decided to go for a 10k jog on April 21.
The animal control group said the man was coming up Mile Hill Road in Paris when he noticed a bag laying on the embankment.
When he got closer, he noticed a cat was inside the bag.
He called the rescue group and stayed with the cat for 25 minutes, offering comfort, until animal control employees arrived.
According to Hillside, the cat was tied up in two separate grocery bags with no way to move his legs or feet.
They said, “he was left there to die.”
The cat was successfully cut out of the bag. The rescue group said he did not have a microchip and they believe he is about a year old.
The cat is being held at the rescue for four days and if no one comes forward to claim him, he will be taken to a cat rescue in Toronto to be vetted and put up for adoption.
