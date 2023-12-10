KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Hate-motivated graffiti discovered in Waterloo neighbourhood

    Cans of spray paint are seen in this stock photo.

    Waterloo regional police are investigating after hate-motivated graffiti was discovered in a Waterloo neighbourhood.

    It was reported to police on Friday.

    They say graffiti, including hate-motivated symbols, were spray-painted on the sidewalk in the area of Old Abbey Road and Old Abbey Court.

    The graffiti was found in multiple locations.

    Anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in the neighbourhood is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 at ext. 6399, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

