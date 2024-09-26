Hatchet throwing man faces charges: Guelph police

A man is facing multiple charges after Guelph Police said a hatchet was thrown at another man during a fight.

Investigators said a man flagged down a taxi driver in the Silvercreek Parkway North area on the evening of July 30 and asked him to call police.

The man said he had been at a nearby encampment when he was approached by another man he knew and an argument broke out.

He said the other man pulled out a hatchet and threw it toward him, but missed. The victim ran to a nearby plaza, but the other man picked up the hatchet and followed him. The victim told police the man was also holding a machete and threatened to kill him.

Police arrested a 44-year-old man in downtown Guelph on Wednesday and charged him with two counts of assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.