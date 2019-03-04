

CTV Kitchener





A Norfolk County man is facing more than two dozen charges in connection to several incidents of graffiti.

The word ‘HASH’ had appeared on different surfaces around the county, including buildings, mailboxes, walkways and bridges.

After a months-long investigation beginning in November of last year, provincial police, with help from the Waterloo Regional Police Service, have charged a 36-year-old male in connection to the tagging.

“This is vandalism at its finest, and right now we are sitting at approximately $20,000 [in damage], however that number is going to grow as more victims come forward,” says Const. Ed Sanchuk in a video posted online.

The man is facing 24 counts of mischief under $5,000, as well as one count of mischief over $5,000.

As indicated by Const. Sanchuk, this number could climb if other members of the community come forward.

Anyone who has experienced this in their community is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP.