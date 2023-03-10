Hanover officer charged after use-of-force investigation

An officer with the Hanover Police Service has been charged after an investigation into the use of force on a person in custody.

Hanover police say they completed an internal review into a cellblock incident on Jan. 2.

The Chief of Police then ordered a criminal investigation to determine if the “level of force used was appropriate in the circumstances.”

The Owen Sound Police Service was then asked to step in to conduct the investigation.

Constable Kelly Breen was arrested on March 3.

Breen, a 25-year member of the force, has been charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious thing, assault and breach of trust by a public officer.

He was later released from custody with conditions to appear in a Walkerton court on April 12.

Hanover police say Breen was reassigned to station duties while the investigation was ongoing. As of March 9, he has been suspended with pay according to the Police Services Act of Ontario.