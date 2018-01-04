

CTV Kitchener





Of all areas patrolled by the Ontario Provincial Police, none saw more alcohol-related charges laid during holiday RIDE programs as Wellington County.

Wellington County OPP say they set up more than 100 checkpoints between Nov. 24 and Jan. 2.

At those checkpoints, they charged 27 people with either impaired driving or refusing to provide a breath sample.

A further 34 drivers were found to be in the blood-alcohol concentration “warn range,” leading to licence suspensions of between three and 30 days.

Additionally, nine people were charged with drug-related offences and 35 warnings were issued after signs of drug activity were noticed by officers.

Wellington County OPP officers will continue to run RIDE checkpoints through Saturday night.