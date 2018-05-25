

CTV Kitchener





After abolishing plastic bags, straws and disposable dinnerware, the University of Guelph is taking further steps to reduce its waste.

The university has implemented a produce processing facility, a central room where produce is prepared and stored for food service.

Any organic excess from food preparation goes to an industrial composter on-campus, as well as used coffee grounds.

The compost is then used on the campus gardens.

The university has also been focusing on local produce and purchasing products like milk in bulk.

This helps to reduce waste, shipments and their resulting emissions.