With two municipal parking lots in downtown Guelph closed for construction this summer, the city is opening up seven other lots for free parking.

Starting this Saturday, there will be no charge for parking at the seven downtown lots on weekends or after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Lots on Baker Street, Wyndham Street, Macdonell Street, Fountain Street East, Neeve Street and Elizabeth Street will be free under this program, as will the East Parkade next to the Sleeman Centre.

Some of the lots will have their free parking hours restricted during special events.