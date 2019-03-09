

The Canadian flag outside Guelph police service headquarters was flying at half-mast after the passing of a former officer.

Jason Peter Geerts or “Gertzy” passed away March 8, 2019 at the age of 35 after being diagnosed with ALS two years ago.

Born in London, ON Geerts was known as "the life of any party" and as "one loud dutchman". Geerts graduated Fanshawe College’s Police Foundations program in 2004, four years later he started his career as a police officer.

Starting in 2008 Geerts served seven years as an officer with the Guelph Police service before transferring to Woodstock, in 2016 he was promoted to Detective. Geerts was also a member of the Canadian Forces Naval Reserve.

Geerts is survived by his wife and two sons.