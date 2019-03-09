Featured
Former Guelph Police officer passes away after battle with ALS
Jason Peter Geerts "Gertzy" is seen in his Guelph Police uniform (Guelph Police Service)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 9, 2019 10:35PM EST
The Canadian flag outside Guelph police service headquarters was flying at half-mast after the passing of a former officer.
Jason Peter Geerts or “Gertzy” passed away March 8, 2019 at the age of 35 after being diagnosed with ALS two years ago.
Born in London, ON Geerts was known as "the life of any party" and as "one loud dutchman". Geerts graduated Fanshawe College’s Police Foundations program in 2004, four years later he started his career as a police officer.
Starting in 2008 Geerts served seven years as an officer with the Guelph Police service before transferring to Woodstock, in 2016 he was promoted to Detective. Geerts was also a member of the Canadian Forces Naval Reserve.
Geerts is survived by his wife and two sons.