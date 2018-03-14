

CTV Kitchener





Fire officials were called to a home on Tovell Drive in Guelph on Tuesday evening.

Officials said the fire broke out before 7:30 p.m.

Initially, the fire was fought from inside, but crews were pushed outside by the extreme heat.

The flames were put out with the help of an aerial device.



House fire on Tovell Drive, some road closures in the area, Guelph Fire on scene — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) March 13, 2018

Everyone inside the home at the time of the fire managed to get out safely.

There is no word on what caused the fire but Guelph police said they do not believe it to be suspicious.