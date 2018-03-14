Fire officials were called to a home on Tovell Drive in Guelph on Tuesday evening.

Officials said the fire broke out before 7:30 p.m.

Initially, the fire was fought from inside, but crews were pushed outside by the extreme heat.

The flames were put out with the help of an aerial device.
 

Everyone inside the home at the time of the fire managed to get out safely.

There is no word on what caused the fire but Guelph police said they do not believe it to be suspicious.