Two people were taken to hospital Monday after fire broke out in their apartment building.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Huron Street in Guelph shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find thick black smoke coming from a second-storey window, and one woman standing on a lower-level roof.

According to the fire department, some firefighters rescued the woman while others attacked the fire aggressively and put it out.

Guelph police say the oil fire caused significant damage to the second-storey apartment. Other apartments were damaged by smoke and water.

Two people from the apartment where the fire began were taken to hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation. Their injuries are not considered serious.

The remaining residents were moved to a hotel. Police say it will likely be several days before they can return home, as power to the building has been shut off.

Total damage is estimated at $100,000.