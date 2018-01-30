

CTV Kitchener





A rare and valuable bird has been reported stolen in the Town of Erin.

Wellington County OPP say the three-year-old golden eagle, which is named Riff-Raff, was stolen on Jan. 17 or Jan. 18 from an aviary on the First Line, north of Rockwood and northwest of Acton.

As Riff-Raff is a show and demonstration bird, not a pet, investigators believe whoever stole it would have needed “extensive knowledge and training” about how to handle the animal.

Riff-Raff is described as being brown with white flecks, 76 cm tall and weighing six kilograms, with an estimated value of $15,000.

Police say they have no information suggesting the theft was an act of protest.

Anyone with information about Riff-Raff’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.