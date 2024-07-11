Guelph woman loses $220,000 to Bitcoin scam

A Guelph woman has lost approximately $220,000 after falling victim to a Bitcoin scam.

The woman in her 60s told police she had lost her job earlier this year and was looking online for a new opportunity. She said she was contacted by a company claiming to specialize in Bitcoin investment and a male told her how to deposit money into an online account.

The victim said she took out high-interest loans and used money from a family inheritance as part of her ‘investment’ as she thought she was close to receiving a big Bitcoin payout.

On Wednesday, someone from the woman’s bank called her, concerned about the large transfers from her account. When the woman explained what she was doing, the bank representative urged her to contact police.