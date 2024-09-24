Guelph woman charged for allegedly spitting on officer

KITCHENER
    A Guelph woman is facing charges after she allegedly spat on an officer while being arrested on Monday.

    Guelph Police were called to an address on Ontario Street, at approximately 11:35 p.m. Sunday, after the resident reported that a woman he knew had smashed a window during an argument.

    Police then learned the woman was on a release order with a condition not to go to that address on Ontario Street.

    A short time later, officers went to her home and placed her under arrest.

    According to police, while an officer was attempting to read her rights the woman was “confrontational and spat on the officer.”

    The 35-year-old woman was charged with mischief under $5,000, assaulting police and failing to comply with a release order.

