KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph woman arrested for attempted murder

    Share

    Three days after a near-fatal stabbing in Guelph, police have tracked down the woman they believe is responsible.

    Emergency crews were called to an address near Eastview Road and Starwood Drive around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

    Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey said a number of people had been socializing when a man and woman started fighting.

    When first responders arrived, they found the man with multiple stab wounds.

    He was rushed to an out-of-region trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

    "Fortunately, he has undergone surgery and his condition is now listed as stable,” Tracey said.

    Police announced they were looking for a female suspect and officers could be seen taking to residents in the neighborhood on Saturday.

    On Monday, police said the suspect had been arrested around 2 a.m. that morning at an address near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue.

    The 36-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Police said the man and woman knew each other but did not specify their relationship.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News