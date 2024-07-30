Guelph woman arrested after two rear-end collisions, backing into police cruiser

KITCHENER
    A woman is facing several charges after Guelph Police say a driver rear-ended two vehicles and hit a police cruiser.

    Investigators said a Ford F150 was travelling northbound on Victoria Road at Elizabeth Street on Monday around 8:30 a.m. when it was involved in a rear-end collision with two other vehicles stopped at a red light.

    The driver of the Ford drove off, but police later spotted the vehicle near Cassino Avenue, where police said it rear-ended a slow moving Toyota SUV. But, the driver took off again.

    Police stopped the vehicle near Hadati Road, where they said the driver reversed into a police cruiser with its lights and sirens on.

    The driver was then arrested with help from a member of the public.

    The 48-year-old Guelph woman provided breath samples and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit.

    She was charged with two counts of operation while impaired and two counts of failure to stop at an accident.

    A 62-year-old Guelph woman was taken to Guelph General Hospital with minor injuries following the collisions.

