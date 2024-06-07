Guelph woman arrested after attempting to grab officer's gun: police

A Guelph woman is facing a serious charge after police said she tried to disarm an officer.

Guelph police officers were in the exam room at Guelph General Hospital around midnight on Thursday. While the woman was waiting for an assessment, police said she reached for an officer’s gun and grabbed the top of the holster.

She was not able to get the gun, but the 41-year-old woman has been charged for attempting to disarm a police officer.