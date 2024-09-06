Guelph rideshare driver arrested for sexual assault

A Guelph rideshare driver has been arrested after a passenger said he made inappropriate sexual comments and touched her breast and thigh.

The woman in her 50s told police she had gone to Toronto to run errands on August 29. On the ride back to Guelph, she said she was sexually assaulted by a rideshare driver.

Guelph Police arrested a 39-year-old man on Thursday morning and charged him with sexual assault.