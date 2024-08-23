KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph Police warn of social media scam involving missing child

    (Pexels.com / Nao Triponez) (Pexels.com / Nao Triponez)
    Share

    Guelph Police are warning Facebook users not to share a post regarding an allegedly missing child.

    The post circulating on social media claims a 10-year-old boy named Michael Thomas is missing.

    However, Guelph Police said the post is a scam and ask users not to share the post or interact with it.

    Similar posts are being shared in other Facebook groups based in the United States, claiming Michael Thomas is missing from several other jurisdictions.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News