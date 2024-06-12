Guelph police trying to sniff out deodorant thief
Guelph police are searching for a suspect after a man stole 14 packages of deodorant from a business.
Officers were told a male entered the business son Eramosa Road just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The suspect was caught on video putting several sticks of Native deodorant into his pockets.
When staff tried to talk to the suspect, he ignored them and left the store.
Investigators said when they reviewed the video again, they saw he had also stolen several packages of vitamins and supplements.
In all, the stolen products are worth around $460 dollars.
The suspect is described as a 6’1” tanned man in his mid-40s to early 50s. He had short black salt and pepper hair and facial hair. At the time he was wearing baggy clothes and drove off in a white Ford Explorer.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.
