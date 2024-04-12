Guelph police search for man after woman says he filmed her apartment twice

Guelph police are trying to identify a man after a woman raised concerns with suspicious behavior.

The woman in her 30s told police she witnessed a man outside her apartment in the Eastview Road and Starwood Drive area on Thursday around 9:40 a.m.

She told investigators he appeared to be recording through her bedroom and living room windows.

She said she took her dog outside and appeared to startle the man, who then walked through a garden and into a nearby building.

The woman told police a neighbour had caught a similar incident on camera a month earlier.

Police describe the suspect as Asian, approximately 60 years-old and 5’3”.

At the time he was wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants, and a baseball cap.