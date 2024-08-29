KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph Police put out another warning about fake missing child posts

    Computer
    Share

    Guelph Police are once again asking social media users to be careful about what they share online.

    Police said a fake missing child post has been circulating on Facebook, including the Guelph Marketplace group.

    The post states a missing 16-year-old boy with autism, who is also the son of a local police officer, is missing. However, searching the child’s name results in several nearly identical posts from other social media groups throughout the United States and Canada, all claiming the boy is missing from their area.

    “If we need your help locating a missing person, we will ask,” Guelph Police explained. “Please check our social media feeds before sharing these posts.”

    Guelph Police issued a similar warning last week about another fake missing child post.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News