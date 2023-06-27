Guelph police officer cleared of wrongdoing in shooting of man with hatchet

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared a Guelph officer of any criminal wrongdoing in the shooting of a man armed with a hatchet.

A release by Special Investigations Unit (SIU) sent out Monday says that, on Feb. 26, officers were called to the intersection of Paisley Street and Silvercreek Parkway for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

They say a man was inside and officers detected alcohol on his breath.

The driver allegedly had a hatchet on him and refused to drop it.

That's when an officer fired seven shots and hit the 44-year-old man in three spots.

The man was arrested and treated in hospital for serious injuries.

The SIU report concludes the officer's use of force was justified.