Guelph police officer cleared of wrongdoing in shooting of man with hatchet
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared a Guelph officer of any criminal wrongdoing in the shooting of a man armed with a hatchet.
A release by Special Investigations Unit (SIU) sent out Monday says that, on Feb. 26, officers were called to the intersection of Paisley Street and Silvercreek Parkway for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
They say a man was inside and officers detected alcohol on his breath.
The driver allegedly had a hatchet on him and refused to drop it.
That's when an officer fired seven shots and hit the 44-year-old man in three spots.
The man was arrested and treated in hospital for serious injuries.
The SIU report concludes the officer's use of force was justified.
