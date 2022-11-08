Guelph police make $600,000 drug bust

Three people have been arrested after Guelph police seized almost $600,000 worth of drugs, including nearly four kilograms of cocaine.

The Nov. 2 arrests were the culmination of a cocaine trafficking investigation that began in the spring, Guelph police say.

A 28-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman – all from Guelph – were each charged with multiple criminal offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Police say they seized the following during the execution of two search warrants:

3,625 grams of cocaine valued at $362,500 if sold by the gram

302 grams of MDMA valued at $30,200 if sold by the gram

3,205 grams of meth valued at $160,250 if sold by the gram

583 MDMA pills valued at $5,690

1,597 Percocet pills (containing oxycodone) valued at $7,985 if sold for $5 a pill

100 pills of 40mg oxycodone valued at $4,000

1,115 LSD blotter tabs valued at $11,150

310 grams psilocybin mushrooms valued at $1,500

3,937 grams of cannabis valued at $8,800

Also seized as offence-related property was: