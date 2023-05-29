Guelph police looking for driver in stolen truck after 3 hit and runs
Guelph police say they’re looking for the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup that was involved in three hit and runs on Friday evening.
Police say at 8:20 p.m., a witness reported the truck struck two parked vehicles on Wellington Street West, then drove away. Investigators determined the vehicle was stolen.
Minutes later, the same pickup crashed into a woman on an ebike. Police say she sustained minor injuries but declined medical treatment.
The pickup was last seen driving eastbound on Carden Street.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote has died
Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.
Election day: Alberta voters go to the polls, expected nail-biter between UCP, NDP
It’s election day in Alberta in what polls suggest could be a nail-biter finish between the province's two dominant parties.
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
Russia's Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.
Here are some travel tips from a former flight attendant, pilot
Upcoming summer vacations could mean trips to the airport. These tips from a former flight attendant could make the process go smoother.
The art of apology and 13 words you shouldn't say after 'sorry'
Authors discuss their new book, 'Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies,' which aims to demystify the process of delivering honest apologies.
London
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in Oxford County
The crash involving the school bus happened around 7:30 a.m.,
-
Masked suspects wanted by police after bank robberies
OPP are looking to identify two suspects after bank robberies in Lambton County and Grey Highlands.
-
Two people charged following east London assault
Around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, police say a man walked by two people he didn't know, a man and a woman, and the man asked him for money.
Windsor
-
Windsor mayor calls for renewed federal commitment and construction at EV battery plant
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is calling for resumption of construction and renewed federal commitment of the NextStar Energy electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility in Windsor.
-
Motorcyclist charged after crash in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP have charged a motorcyclist after a crash in Lakeshore.
-
Transit Windsor buses might have more senior riders next week: Here’s why
Transit Windsor is offering rides for a loonie for seniors next week.
Barrie
-
Emergency declared in Meaford after destructive fire sparks environmental concerns
The Municipality of Meaford has declared an emergency days after a fire tore through an automotive shop, causing water safety concerns for the community.
-
Deadly collision in Caledon under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision in Caledon Monday morning.
-
Police investigate break-in at Barrie thrift store
Police are investigating an early morning break-in at a thrift store in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say missing woman found in good health
A missing Sudbury woman has been found in good health after a massive search in the Valley East area last week, police say.
-
North Bay man charged, swung metal object at family on waterfront
A 37-year-old North Bay man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing from a local business Sunday and then causing a disturbance at the waterfront hours later, police say.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Summer construction season set to begin in Ottawa
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and several councillors will outline the 2023 construction season projects during a media conference on Slater Street at 10:30 a.m., including potential traffic impacts.
-
Runners suffer heat exhaustion, injuries during a hot Ottawa Race Weekend
There was an entire operation set up by the Ottawa Hospital, only steps from the finish line for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend with more than 100 health professionals ready for anything that could go wrong this weekend.
-
Hot and sunny week ahead for Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 26 C on Monday.
Toronto
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Temperatures could approach 30 C in Toronto this week
It is going to be a scorcher of a week in Toronto with some of the hottest temperatures the city has seen so far in 2023.
-
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Teen driver in critical condition after crashing into a concrete wall in Saint-Leonard
A teenage driver is in critical condition in the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete wall and then another vehicle in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough. Montreal police (SPVM) reports that a 911 call at 1:40 a.m. notified officers about a collision on Langelier Boulevard near Lavoisier Boulevard.
-
Quebec announces a further $5.7 million to combat gun violence and organized crime
Quebec is allocating $5.7 million to intensify police presence in "strategic locations" in the Montreal region. Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel made the announcement on Monday at the Quebec provincial police (SQ) headquarters in Montreal.
-
'Precious' musical instruments removed from Montreal heritage building after fire
A pair of valuable musical instruments have been removed from a Montreal heritage building that caught fire last week, raising hopes that they can be saved to play again. Simon Blanchet, programming director at the Chapelle du Bon-Pasteur, said Sunday a Fazioli concert grand piano and a 1772 Kirckman harpsichord were both removed from the concert venue inside the chapel of the 19th century former monastery a day earlier.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
-
Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated
Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.
-
'Sparks flying everywhere': Thousands of residents evacuated due to Halifax-area wildfire
A wildfire has damaged and destroyed several homes in the Halifax area and forced the evacuation of approximately 14,000 residents, according to fire officals.
Winnipeg
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
-
'We are not filling a dumpster in 24 hours': The illegal dumping problem in Point Douglas
Residents in Point Douglas say their area has become a dumping ground for the rest of the city's unwanted garbage, and want more done to get rid of the piles of trash accumulating in the central-Winnipeg neighbourhood.
-
Woman dead after rollover in Sandy Hook
A 23-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a highway rollover the community of Sandy Hook Sunday.
Calgary
-
Calgary in the spotlight as Albertans head to the polls
Alberta electors who have yet to cast their ballots will head to the polls on Monday following a gruelling and contentious campaign trail from both the United Conservative Party and the Alberta NDP.
-
Giraffe at Calgary zoo died from a broken neck, investigation reveals
Officials with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo have released more information about the death of Emara, a 12-year-old Masai giraffe, earlier this month.
-
Election day: Alberta voters go to the polls, expected nail-biter between UCP, NDP
It’s election day in Alberta in what polls suggest could be a nail-biter finish between the province's two dominant parties.
Edmonton
-
Election day: Alberta voters go to the polls, expected nail-biter between UCP, NDP
It’s election day in Alberta in what polls suggest could be a nail-biter finish between the province's two dominant parties.
-
Some of the memorable comments made during Alberta election campaign
Candidates for both the United Conservative Party and New Democrats have been campaigning over the last four weeks for their party to form the next Alberta government. Here are some memorable quotes from the campaign.
-
Calgary in the spotlight as Albertans head to the polls
Alberta electors who have yet to cast their ballots will head to the polls on Monday following a gruelling and contentious campaign trail from both the United Conservative Party and the Alberta NDP.
Vancouver
-
Gas station sticker shock: Fuel prices top $2 per litre mark across Metro Vancouver
Gas prices have officially surpassed the $2 per litre mark in many parts of Metro Vancouver.
-
Monday morning commuters warned to expect traffic delays after 2 vehicle incidents on Highway 1
A fiery crash in Abbotsford on Monday morning caused major traffic delays during the morning commute, as did a vehicle incident near Langley.
-
‘It’s nowhere that I’m happy to call home’: City survey finds private SROs unaffordable
A survey by Vancouver city staff has concluded that SROs, or single room occupancy buildings — often deemed a last resort for housing — are becoming increasingly unaffordable for those on income assistance.