Guelph police issue warning about high-risk offender with history of sexual assaults

A high-risk offender with a history of violence, including two sexual assaults against strangers, has been released from custody in Toronto.

Medhani Yohans, 35, was released on July 29 and his whereabouts are currently unknown, according to a Friday news release from police.

Yohans also has a history in Guelph dating back to 2017. Police said it’s not known if he will, or has, returned to Guelph.

“The Guelph Police Service believes that Yohans poses a risk to the community, particularly to women, and is concerned that he may commit similar offences in the future,” police said.

Yohans is described by police as a Black male, 5’9”, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently wanted by Guelph police and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police are asking anyone who sees him, not to approach him but notify police at 519-824-1212.