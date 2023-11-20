KITCHENER
Kitchener

Guelph police investigating after 'young people' allegedly assault man downtown

(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener) (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)

Guelph police are looking for witnesses after they say a man was assaulted and seriously injured by several "young people."

Police were called to the Macdonell Street near the West Parkade around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say a man in his 50s was assaulted and taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area around that time and saw the altercation.

