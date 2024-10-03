Guelph organization defrauded of almost $100k: police

Two people have been charged after Guelph Police said an organization lost close to $100,000 over a two-year period.

The police’s fraud unit began investigating a report of fraudulent financial activity at a Guelph organization in February. They were told the misconduct happened between 2016 and 2018.

On Monday, a 66-year-old Guelph man was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

On Wednesday, a 44-year-old Kitchener woman was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

They both have court dates set for November.