Guelph organization defrauded of almost $100k: police

    Two people have been charged after Guelph Police said an organization lost close to $100,000 over a two-year period.

    The police’s fraud unit began investigating a report of fraudulent financial activity at a Guelph organization in February. They were told the misconduct happened between 2016 and 2018.

    On Monday, a 66-year-old Guelph man was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

    On Wednesday, a 44-year-old Kitchener woman was charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

    They both have court dates set for November.

